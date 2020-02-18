Cort Phillips, 64, of Waveland, MS passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Gulfport, MS. Cort was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS. He was an employee of Lockheed Martin for 33 years and worked on the external fuel tanks used in the Space Shuttle program. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter James Phillips; sister, Carolyn Phillips Stechmann and brother Carey Phillips. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Vicki Phillips; mother, Inger Phillips; three brothers, Lars Phillips, Terry Phillips (Lizz) and Michael Phillips; sister, Lisbet Phillips and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to St. Joseph Hospice: 1240 Broad Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501 or Hancock County Animal Shelter: 7175 Texas Flat Road, Kiln, MS 39556. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
