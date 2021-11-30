Cornelius Marcello Yarber Jr., 27, of Pascagoula, MS, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in Waveland, MS.
He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, nephew, and cousin who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 2012 and faithfully served his country for 8 years in the Army National Guard reaching the rank of Sergeant. He was deployed in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. After his military service he worked for Sabic Innovative Plastics as a Chemical Technician.
He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Pamela M. Yarber and his aunt Hilda Faye Roby.
He is survived by his Father, Cornelius M. Yarber Sr.; his wife, Iliana M. Yarber, his three children, Ciana M. Yarber, Sgt Bleu Yarber (Dog) and one unborn; three sisters, Martina Jones, Princess Jasmine Edwards, and Kamaya Amos; three brothers, Demetrius Williams, Terrence Howard, Charleston M. Yarber; Grandmother, Glenda P Williams, and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, 110 Necaise Ave. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39531.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
