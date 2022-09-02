Corinne Higgason Bontemps, age 95, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, LA on September 8, 1926. Corinne was married to Irwin “Bo” Bontemps in Picayune, MS on May 12, 1957. She was a devoted and loving wife until his passing in 1967.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert R. Higgason and Viola Tureaud Higgason; her husband, Bo Bontemps; her brother, Fred Higgason; and her sisters, Miriam Stewart Van Scoter and Helen Higgason Block.
She is survived by her loving sons; Joseph Bontemps and Fredrick Bontemps; daughter-in-law Jennifer Bontemps; grandson Jeremy Bontemps; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As a young adult, following her religious beliefs and strong spiritual influence Corinne entered into the Carmelite order of nuns. Due to health reasons, she eventually left the convent but remained a Lay Carmelite for life. After Bo’s passing, she opened a preschool for young children in her home. This not only enabled her to provide an early education for many children while raising her own 2 young sons, it also enabled her to share with them her loving Christian beliefs.
Corinne was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay Saint Louis, MS for many years before relocating to the home of Fredrick and Jennifer Bontemps in Cary, NC.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay Saint Louis, MS on September 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, 919-828-0890, transitionslifecare.org; Resources for Seniors, 110 Navah, Drive, Suite 400, Raleigh, NC 27603, 919-872-7933, resourcesforseniors.org; Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 73530 River Road, Covington, LA 70435, 985-898-0923, Covinton, LA 70435.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Corinne Higgason Bontemps.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.