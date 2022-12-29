Connie Strief Garcia, age 58 of Lakeshore, MS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Ella Strief, sister Yvonne "Jeannie" Strief, and granddaughter Elleigh LaFontaine.
Connie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Mark Garcia; children Shayna Garcia (Carlos) of Waveland and Hunter Garcia of Lakeshore; siblings Greg Strief (Balinda) of Dedeaux and April Fucich (Wayne) of Lakeshore; grandchildren Alivia LaFontaine, Amelia LaFontaine, and Ella Peña.
She was a native of Kiln, MS where she graduated from Hancock North Central, class of 1982. She worked at Kmart for 19 years, but then found her real passion as an employee of Hancock Whitney Bank for 23 years. During her years at Hancock Bank, she advanced to the position of manager of the Kiln branch in Kiln, MS. Connie loved her customers, and they loved her just as much if not more.
If you knew Connie, then you knew her love for the New Orleans Saints. She was a die hard fan and season ticket holder who loved her Sunday football at the Superdome. She loved to shop and take weekend girl trips with her sister, who was her very best friend, and her cousins. She also enjoyed sewing blankets and clothes for the children of her family. Among all of the things she liked, she loved making memories with her grandchildren, also known as "her girls" the most.
Connie was a devoted wife and mother. She adored her children and was so proud of them. She loved to cook Sunday dinners and boy was she good at it. Christmas was her favorite time of the year because she loved baking cookies with her kids and grandchildren, cooking gumbo with her husband, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 2, 2022, from 1 - 2 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 5858 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis, MS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 pm in the church. Entombment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery.
Her family would like to thank everyone for the love and support for Connie.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland is serving the family.
