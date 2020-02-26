On February 17, 2020, the world lost a true character when Colleen “Kiki” Cullen “sailed away.” Kiki was born on November 4, 1951, in New Orleans and spent all of her formative years there. Her bold spirit, however, would take her far and wide, bringing her love of Louisiana culture wherever she traveled.
She attended St. Frances Cabrini Elementary School in New Orleans from kindergarten through 6th grade during which she forged close relationships many that were maintained until her death. She attended Ursuline Academy from 7th grade through high school graduation. During her high school years she was cheerleader for both Ursuline Academy and St. Aloysius High School.
She became a lifelong, diehard LSU Tigers fan during her years at Louisiana State University (LSU) and obtained a BS degree in Architecture in 1974. While there, she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. In the midst of her college days, during the summer of 1971, Kiki studied in Hawaii, flying home to New Orleans wearing a long Hawaiian dress and carrying her surfboard!
Following graduation, Kiki moved to Houston, TX, together with several of her sorority sisters, most of whom remained her friends for life. She arrived in Huston just in time to participate in the city’s late 1970’s peak of skyscraper development. She was part of the team that worked to translate the vision of acclaimed designer, Philip Johnson, in building the 64-story Transco Tower (Williams Tower today), as well as his Post Oak Central, comprised of 3 office buildings on 17 acres. Similarly, her team provided the detailed architectural plans for the legendary I.M. Pei’s Warwick Post Oak (now Hilton Houston Post Oak). All are today iconic structures in Uptown Houston.
She was compelled, however, to experience other parts of the USA, and after a few years in Houston, her architecture/construction management career brought her to Park City, Utah. There she became an avid snow skier (both downhill and cross country), white water rafter, and camper. Following her years in Utah, she returned to Houston, trading in her skis for a tennis racket and running shoes, even running in a 10K race in which former President George H. W. Bush also ran.
While she loved Houston and being with her college friends, the “call of the sea” beckoned, and she moved to the Annapolis/Washington D.C. area. She bought her beloved sailboat “Innisfree” and sailed all the areas of Chesapeake Bay. Even more adventurous, was her participation as first mate in a four-person crew sailing on a 45-foot sailboat from Annapolis to Portugal in 1992. This was part of the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ sail from Portugal to the Americas. To prepare for that lengthy sail, she learned new sailing skills, including celestial navigation.
While continuing her architecture/construction management career in Maryland, she contributed significantly to the construction of Camden Yards, the stadium built in Baltimore for the city’s beloved Orioles. During her years there, among other construction duties, she also served as Assistant Secretary of Construction for the Maryland Department of General Services and as Senior Project Manager on the construction of the new University of Maryland School of Dentistry.
In spite of living and working in the mid-Atlantic area, Kiki never her lost her love of the South, and purchased, what she had hoped would be her forever home on Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans and that home was totally destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. Despite that loss, her desire to be back in the South continued, and she was one of a very few people moving to Mississippi soon after Katrina. Kiki chose to live permanently in Bay St. Louis. She became an active member of the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club (where she was named Woman of the Year in 2014) as well as the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse.
As is obvious from her name, Colleen Cullen was a proud Irish American. She reveled in her Irish roots, to the extent that she became a caring and dedicated owner of four Irish setters ¬¬– Patrick (who traveled with her from Houston to Utah back to Houston and then to Maryland), and three rescued Irish Setters – Malarkey, Mickey, and Murphy.
Kiki was predeceased by her father, William Patrick “Bill” Cullen, and her mother, Nell Jackson Cullen. She is survived by her only sibling, Julie Cullen, and many, many friends, all of whom will cherish their memories of her.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Cemetery, located at 199 Seminary Dr., Bay St. Louis, MS. Immediately following the mass, a reception to celebrate Kiki’s life will be held at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club, located at 1 Yacht Club Dr., Bay St. Louis, MS.
