Coleman Bruce Pate, 74, of Kiln, MS passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Gulfport, MS
He was a loving and adoring husband, a great loving and supportive father. He never met a stranger, to Bruce everyone was family or a friend, he would strike up a conversation with anyone and make you feel the same way.
Bruce was an Army Veteran. He retired after 34 years with United Cab Company as an Owner/Operator, also serving 13 years on the Board of Directors.
Bruce had a passion for Nascar and Golf. You could find him at School Events, Basketball games, and at the ball fields cheering on his grandchildren. The world was a better place with Bruce in it, Heaven has gained a Beautiful Angel and he will truly be missed.
Mr. Pate is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Coleman Pate & Margaret Bowers Pate; brothers, Jimmy, Paul, and Charles Edward Pate; and sister, Bonnie Osteen
He is survived by his wife of 21 years Theresa Pate; Sons, Bruce Pate Jr (Crystal); David Pate (Amy); Jason Hoda (Natasha); Robbie Strong (Cassie); Three daughters & families; grandchildren, Joel, Justin, Ava, Stephen, Ashely, Madalyn, Sophie, Haylie, and Robbie; 17 grandchildren; sisters, Rachel Hatfield and Mary Ann Parker.
A Memorial Service was June 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at 24027 Highway 603, Kiln, MS 39556
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.