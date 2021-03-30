Col. William Albert "Bill" Neff, USAF Retired of Diamondhead, MS., passed away March 29, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born on October 1, 1930 to Floyd E. "Red" and Gladys P. "Hap" Neff in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bill is a graduate of Jesuit High School (Class of '46) and Tulane University, both located in New Orleans, receiving a degree in Business Administration.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving first spouse, Mary Jean Frank Neff; his beloved second spouse, Ann Elizabeth Reed Neff, and his loving daughter, Katherine Celeste Neff Bradshaw.
Bill is survived by his loving daughter, Karen (Jeff) Neff Sanches; three grandchildren, Caroline J. Sanches and her fiancé, Austin Mowrey, Jeffery L. Sanches, Jr. and Christopher W. (Robin) Brand, 2 great grandchildren, and his second spouse's daughters, Missy Barnes and Elizabeth Barnes.
Bill proudly served over 30 years in the U.S. Air Force on Active and Reserve duty retiring with the rank of Colonel. Bill was on the opening staff of the Royal Orleans Hotel in New Orleans and retired after 23 years as Director of Sales and Marketing. He served as President of the local chapters of the Hotel Sales Management Association and SKAL International.
He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, cooking gourmet meals, dining in Michelin Star restaurants, traveling, vintage cars, motorcycles, fine wine, Cuban cigars, good scotch, flying/piloting small aircraft, sailing and viewing many types of sporting events. Following in his own father's footsteps, he enjoyed sending written political comments to the Sun Herald Newspaper, especially the "Sound Off" editorial section, and when he was particularly satirical, his pseudonym was "Ernest Entwisle". He participated in many online Louisiana Fishing Blogs as "Barnacle Bill".
The family would like to thank Christy Fiori, Brigette Gaudet, Jane Foret, the entire staff of Tranquil Living Assisted Living Residences and the nurses of Compassus Hospice for their limitless loving care and devotion to Bill.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln Delisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS, with the visitation for family and friends beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS., is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in Bill's name to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Building Fund, 9062 Kiln Delisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS.
An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
