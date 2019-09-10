Coach Chuck Genin
Coach Chuck Genin, 62, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Gulfport, MS after a six year battle with Dementia.
Chuck was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. He graduated from St. Stanislaus in 1975, University of Southern Mississippi in 1980 where he received his Bachelor's Degree and later received his Masters in 1994. Chuck was a former Teacher, Disciplinarian, and Head Basketball Coach at St. Stanislaus. As the Head Basketball coach there he won 69 of 72 games in one season. Also a former Vice Principal in the Hancock County School District where he retired from in 2014. He was an extremely devoted Saints fan. Words cannot express how much we will miss this wonderful man. He was the epitome of a hardworking family man who always put us first. We will forever cherish the wonderful times we had together and will miss him everyday.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin M. Genin, Sr. & Bertha Ploue Genin and two brothers, Alvin "Tiger" Genin, Jr. and Ronald J. Genin.
Survived by his devoted and loving wife of 32 years Nancy "Nance" Cuevas Genin; son, Chas Genin, Jr. both of Bay St. Louis, MS; daughter, Jami Genin Alderman (Joshua) and only grandchild, his granddaughter Riley Genin both of Dauphin Island, AL; brother, Larry Genin (Martha); aunt, Alma Ploue Knese; God child, Logan Michael Long all of New Orleans, LA; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 207 W. Jackson St. Suite 1 Ridgeland, MS 39157 or call 1-800-272-3900 or The Hancock County Animal Shelter 7175 Texas Flat Rd., Kiln, MS 39556
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 4:00 pm. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery also in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.