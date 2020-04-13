Clifton Dean Cowans, Sr., 75, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in New Orleans, LA.
Mr. Cowans is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton T. & Alice Fulton Cowans; three brothers, Donald, James, and Richard Cowans; and two sisters, Doris Carter and Patricia McCall.
Survived by his wife Lydia Roux Cowans of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sons, Clifton D. Cowans, Jr. of Jasper, GA; Kevin M. Cowans of Moody, AL; two daughters, Laurie A. Ortiz of Sterling, VA; Sharon M. Williams of Bay St. Louis, MS; two brothers, Roy and Jerry Cowans both of Covington, LA; sister, Mary A. Walsh of Vancleve, MS; six grandchildren, Michael Ortiz of Phlugerville, TX; Erick Ortiz and Celeste Ortiz Haas both of Sterling, VA; Kayla Cowans Crittenden of Tuscalousa, AL; Justin Cowans of Auburn, AL; Megan Cowans of Moody, AL; six great-grandchildren, Skyler Ortiz, Madison, J.D., and Hayden Haas, Aidan & Leo Crittenden.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
A private Memorial Service will be at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.