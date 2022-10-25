Clement "Paul" Eckrich, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his residence on Daniel Island, SC. He was born October 7, 1933 in Kalamazoo, MI to the late Clement Peter and Beatrice Agnes (Ek) Eckrich. He graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, MD, and attended the University of Michigan for one year and Babson College in Wellesley, MA, during which time he met his future wife, Carol Anna Hiers, whom he married December 30, 1954 in New Orleans. He received a degree in economics from Babson in 1955. Paul served active duty in the Army for two years from 1955 to 1957, which included duty at Fort Smith, AR, where he and Carol started their family. They lived in New Orleans until 1958, Oak Park, IL, until 1965, Kalamazoo until 1979, South Haven, MI, until 1987, and Diamondhead, MS, until 2007, when they moved to Daniel Island. Paul worked for the family business, Peter Eckrich and Sons, was the owner of the Otto Kihm Tire Company in Kalamazoo, and was a stock broker for several brokerage firms until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul, who passed away August 20, 1979, and his wife, who passed away October 19, 2020, after 65 years of marriage. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Sharon Schropfer; five children: Beth Baker (Dan), Andrew and Greg Eckrich (Chris) of Kalamazoo, Sue Doty of Pass Christian, MS, Todd Eckrich (Patricia) of Hanahan, SC; 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at Stella Maris Catholic Church on Sullivan's Island, SC, on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. His remains will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kalamazoo next to his wife's and son's. Paul liked to consider himself a lucky man for all the good things in his life and was generous and respectful. May you now be richly blessed for all your love and good deeds. You are deeply loved and will be greatly missed. GOD BLESS YOU DEAR FATHER. Visit our guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/charleston
