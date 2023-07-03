Clarence Homer Vaughn Jr. 70, was a native of Gulfport, MS passed away on June 15, 2023. He was born on December 5, 1952.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Vaughn Sr.
Clarence was a graduate of Gulfport High School and Mississippi State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He enjoyed spending time with the Boy Scouts of America both as a teenager obtaining his Eagle Scout and through the times of his son’s scouting days. Clarence was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gulfport. He spent 14 years working at Keesler Air Force Base, and then his last 14 years at the Naval Base where he retired as the head of the department. Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, and traveling. Clarence was loved and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Melinda Minear; mother, Edna Camille Shoemaker Vaughn, sons, David (Alicia) Vaughn, and Trace Vaughn; step daughters, Rachel (Justin) Thibodeaux, and Sara (Ryan) Stevenson; grandchildren, Taylor Cox, Kahlen Vaughn, Ellie Vaughn, Kason Stevenson, Bo Thibodeaux, and Brielle Thibodeaux; siblings, Betty (Joe) Freeman, Dixie (Elaine) Vaughn, Debbie Neibauer, and Jason Vaughn. Clarence also leaves behind to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Gulfport (12190 MS 605, Gulfport, MS 39503).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of donors choice.
