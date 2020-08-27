Clarence Bernard Root, 88, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Bay St. Louis.
Mr. Root had been a resident of Bay St. Louis for 15 years. He was of the Catholic faith, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the American Legion Post 139 in Bay St. Louis. Mr. Root will be sadly missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Root and parents, Charles & Anna Sievers Root.
Survived by his son, Douglas Root of New Orleans, LA; two daughters, Sharon Root Gault of Carriere, MS; and Stacy Root Cooper of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sisters, Janet Root Bowen of Metairie, LA; and Jacquelyn Root Champagne of Gulfport, MS; daughter-in-law, Jane Root of Bay St. Louis, MS; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces and 5 nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 am until noon with a Prayer Service at noon. Interment will be at 1:30 pm with Military Honors at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
