Cindy Taconi was born in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on March 4, 1962. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 8th, 2020. Cindy was a thoughtful mother, sister, and aunt. Her love language was cooking for friends and family. No one ever left house without having a good meal. She always enjoyed cooking with her daughters. She had a great sense of family. Cindy would always make sacrifices and go above and beyond at times when no one expected her to just because someone was family. Her definition of family wasn’t narrow either; extended family may as well have been immediate, including the family she had in Canada. The 24-hour drive didn’t stop her from visiting often and bringing crawfish and shrimp with her. Like I said previously, she loved to cook for you. She loved having a good time. If there was live music, you could be sure she was there and dancing near the stage. Her love for music didn’t stop at live shows. Cindy always had music playing and felt deep connections to songs; a trait she passed on to her children. Before hurricane Katrina, she had a great collection of records and cassette tapes that she regretted not taking with her when she evacuated. She also LIVED for parade season. When she lived in Louisiana, she was a part of The Shady Ladies, a group of women who marched in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Metairie, LA. Her birthday, March 4, sometimes fell on Mardi Gras Day. She would always look forward to that year and plan her costume at least a year if not years in advance. Costuming was one of her favorite hobbies. She was always excited to get to dress up and loved making her own costumes. Her children specifically recall how proud she was of her homemade Cruella De Ville costume. She loved traveling, so she followed her passion and took some night classes to become a travel agent. It was her favorite job she had over the years. Among her favorite places to travel were Italy and Canada. She loved visiting her family in Canada and loved when they visited. In the early 1990s, she hosted a foreign exchange student from Italy, Francesca Paulin, whom she kept in touch with and loved like a daughter. One of her fondest memories was the trip her, her daughters, and her mother took to Italy in 2007 to visit Francesca. She often talked about their day trip to Venice where they saw a glass blower working and rode on a gondola. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Frances and Robert Lucas, and her sister, Tracy Clay. Cindy is survived by her daughters, Anna and Sofia Taconi, her sisters, Patricia Callahan (Rick Barbera), Kimberly Uram (Mark), and Debra Mason, and a number of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her previous exchange student, Francesca Paulin, whom she always thought of as a daughter. The celebration of her life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 18th. A gathering with the family will begin at 10am with a service to follow at 11am. Flowers are to be sent to the church. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
