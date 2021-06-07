Christopher Dominic Ortiz, 33, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 28, 2021 in New Orleans, LA after being involved in a vehicular accident. He was born in Ochsenfurt, Bavaria Germany and a long time resident of Waveland, MS. Christopher was a beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother. He was also a very loving, caring, kind and compassionate man towards his family, friends, strangers and animals, especially his dog Maggie who he leaves behind. Christopher will be sadly missed by his father, Dominic Ortiz; mother, Annelore Ortiz; grandfather, Edward Ortiz; sister, Nina Muller; two brothers, Steven Ortiz and Anthony Ortiz; three aunts, Nazli Penton, Heike Eck and Liese Auer and his extended families. Visitation will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home: 110 Necaise Avenue Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Memorial Service at 12:00 noon. Private Burial to follow. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
