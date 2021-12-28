Christophe Pierre Alfred Ivor Payet, age 78, a native of Seychelles and a resident of Waveland, MS, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Payet and Violette Joseph Payet; a brother; and a daughter.
Christophe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Christinna Payet; children, Hazel (Marc), and Christopher (Brittany); and granddaughter, Cecile (Hazel).
He was an accountant his whole life; Christophe enjoyed photography.
He was a good and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.