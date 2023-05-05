Christine "Gmaw" Rebecca Garcia, 77, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Gmaw was living in Bay St. Louis but was a long-time resident of Waveland.
She was the oldest standing member of Miracle Tabernacle-First United Pentecostal Church in Waveland, MS of over 40 years. She loved gardening, going to church, doing puzzles, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris J. Garcia; four brothers, Charlie, Lonnie, Robert and Jimmy Meshell; daughter, Denise Muse Page; two sons, Frank Borne and Robert Paul Meshell; and granddaughter, Sabrina Page.
She is survived by son, William "Billy" Borne; two daughters, Louise Muse Moreno and Deanna L. Garcia; sister, Carolyn "Tunie '' Meshell; two brothers, Ricky and Louis Meshell; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Gmaw would prefer donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital whom she faithfully supported. By searching for her name on St. Jude’s fundraising website, one may give in honor of her.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Miracle Tabernacle-First United Pentecostal Church: 235 Old Spanish Trail, Waveland, MS 39576 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m.
Interment to follow at Waveland Cemetery in Waveland, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christine "Gmaw" Rebecca Garcia.
