Christine Martin Adams passed in peace on the 18th of July, 2021 at the age of 68 after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Jerome and Frances Martin.
She graduated from Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nevada. She taught for many years at her Chrissy’s Critters preschool before moving to Deltona, Florida and working at Fish Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed crafting and dancing. Christine will be fondly remembered as a loving mother and wonderful friend to all.
She is survived by sons Michael Adams and Mathew Adams, daughter-in-law Angela Adams, granddaughter Frances Rose Adams, father to her children, Louis Adams, mother Frances Martin, brother Danny Martin, sister Trish Stebbins and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Jerome Martin.
Private family services were held where her ashes were spread to sea on the Florida Atlantic coast and Christine’s hometown of Waveland, Mississippi. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.
