Christeen Geraci Ladner went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 54 years,Lionel Lloyd Ladner, Jr., her children Brett J. Ladner (Stacey), Rachel L. Denley (Ronney), Rayne L. Serio (Alfred), her sisters Charlene Geraci, and Carmella Geraci (Judy), her brother Jacob "Jake" Geraci (Barbara)and survived by her 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and by 9 nieces and 9 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob James Geraci, Sr. and Maxie Mae Geraci, and her siblings Vita Blair, Lacy Musgrove, Violet Serpas, Jerry Wilson, Joseph Geraci, and Paul Geraci.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM in the Lakeshore Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS is serving the family.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bible Fellowship Church, 7030 Menge Avenue, Pass Christian, MS. 39571.
