Cheryl Ann Ming Probst

Cheryl Probst, 73, native of Waveland, MS and a resident of Gonzales, LA passed away on May 15, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends.
Cheryl was born on June 26, 1948 to Harvey Elvin Ming and Elva Annie Cuevas Ming in New Orleans, LA and immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. Cheryl graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Bay St. Louis, MS. After graduating from high school, Cheryl went on to pursue a degree in nursing at New Orleans Charity School of Nursing. She fell in love with this profession which was the beginning of her 40 year career. She spent 30 years at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Emergency Department during which she obtained a Certification in Emergency Nursing (CEN). She mentored and molded new nurses and physicians into excellent, compassionate caregivers. She and her daughter, Amy and Debbie Enicke also founded the Emergency Nursing Documentation System (ENDS) company.
Cheryl loved everyone just as they were and unconditionally. She was known as mama to many who loved her and were mentored by her. She was a beautiful soul with a joy for life and a smile that would light up a room. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Probst Coppola and her husband, Don Coppola, Jr., and three grandsons, Austin Gautreau, Mark Coppola and Bryan Coppola. She also had a bonus daughter, Shay King Saltzman and her husband, James "Coco" Saltzman.
Cheryl loved to read, travel, cook, listen and dance to music, and play in her beautiful flowerbeds. Family came first to Cheryl, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Harvey Elvin Ming, Jr. and wife, Georgette and nephews. She will be missed by her cousins, family, special group of beach ladies (BBC) and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cheryl’s name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Services will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Friday, 42021 Highway 621, Gonzales, LA on May 27 at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.