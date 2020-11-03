Charlie Rood

Charlie Henry Rood passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 80.
He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Camus Rood; father of Paula Webb (Tom), Charles Rood (Debbie), Keith Cavalier (Deanna), and Michael Cavalier (Sherry).
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Agnes Rood; son Daniel Rood; daughter Karen Callahan; and great-granddaughter Emerson.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Community Center.
Burial will follow for both Charlie and Barbara at Lakeshore Cemetery.
