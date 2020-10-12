Charleston Garvis Ladner, 95, of Waveland, MS passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Mr. Ladner was a lifetime resident of Waveland. He served his country in two branches of the military, the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army in two different wars, World War II and the Korean War. He was at Pearl Harbor during the surprise attack by Japan. He was a member of the VFW Post 4808 in Lakeshore, MS.
Mr. Ladner was preceded in death by his parents, Charleston A. & Elizabeth Hose Ladner; two brothers, Earl W. Ladner and Vernon Ladner; two sisters, Catherine Mauffray and Marion Perniciaro.
He is survived by two sisters, Anita Dorn and Ruth Ellen Ladner both of Waveland, MS; and numerous nieces & nephews.
A Graveside Service was held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Waveland Cemetery at 11:00 am.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Biloxi VA Hospital.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
