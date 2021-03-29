Charles Xavier Perniciaro of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi departed this life on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Bay St. Louis. He was 70 years old.
He was a lifelong resident of Bay Saint Louis, a lover of cars and spending time with his family and friends. Charlie served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict, after which he was honorably discharged. He returned to Bay Saint Louis, where he operated a successful automobile mechanic and wrecker business for nearly 50 years. He was known for his playful spirit, wry smile and enjoyment of a good time, and he participated in Cruisin' the Coast for 23 years, highlighted by his annual gumbo feast he and Cathy provided for family and friends.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents John J. and Adrian O. Perniciaro, his brothers, John J. Perniciaro, Jr., Joseph Ronnie Perniciaro, his sister, Lynette Bernice Antoinette Johnston, his step-daughter, Debra Dana Sykes, and his beloved chihuahua "Red." He is survived by his: wife of 30 years, Cathy Gavagnie Perniciaro of Bay Saint Louis; sister, Geraldine Perniciaro Necaise; son Charlie Xavier Perniciaro, Jr. (wife, Vanessa Leann Perniciaro); daughter, Rachel Perniciaro Yarborough (husband, Gary McKay Yarborough); step-son, David Lamar Sykes, Jr. (wife, Alicia Faith Sykes); his grandchildren, Amber Elise Sykes, Evangeline Phorsythia Headley-Moretz, Liam Alexander Arnsdorff, Jude Aurelius Rhode, Lillian Phaire Perniciaro, Charles Xavier Perniciaro, III, Rylee Elizabeth Sykes, Brock Dylan Yarborough, David Lamar Sykes, III, Skylar Marie Sykes, Brooks McKay Yarborough, Brody Michael Sykes, and Beau Emy Yarborough. He had numerous nephews and nieces, and four great grand-children.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. until noon, with a Mass beginning at noon. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Riemann Family Funeral Home in Waveland, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
