Charles Warren Isaacs, age 79, of Diamondhead, passed away on April 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Faye Isaacs; and a sister, Lorraine.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Carolyn Isaacs; a daughter, Tehle Christine McGuffee (Dan); his grandchildren, Steven (Margaret) and Abby Seamans (Bob); great-grandchildren, Cole and Olivia; and a sister, Janice.
He was born in W. Franklin, Illinois and later moved to Scott City, MO before moving to the MS Gulf Coast. He enjoyed the social activities in Diamondhead and he was elected a fire commissioner for the Diamondhead Fire Department and served in that role until his health failed. He was the owner/operator of Isaacs Freight Company until his retirement 8 years ago.
The family will have a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Humane Society of South MS, 2615 Hwy 49, Gulfport, MS 39501.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd., is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
