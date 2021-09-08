Charles "Steven" Davis

Steve Davis, age 52, passed away on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 in Alpharetta, GA.
He was born in New Orleans, LA on November 10, 1968, and grew up in Bay St Louis, MS. Steve was raised a Baptist and attended First Baptist Church as a youth. He was a 1986 graduate of Bay High School and attended The University of South Alabama.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Joseph” Davis and his grandparents, Beatrice and Emmett Brown. He is survived by his mother, Ellen Davis and brother Scott Davis (Robin), all of Boise, ID. He is also survived by his Uncle Jerry and Aunt Jeannie Brown along with his Uncle Tom Brown and cousins, Kim and Jennie Brown, all of Irvington, AL. Steve also leaves behind his beloved dog Elvis, a 10-year-old standard schnauzer.
Steve loved music, sports, and movies. He learned how to play guitar, and later bass guitar when he was in grade school. Always on the cutting edge of music, he would DJ fraternity parties at Tulane University when he was a teenager. He was known for lugging around his records in milk crates and making mix tapes for his friends.
We know this fall will be tough as Steve will not be there to critique and analyze the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers. He was a diehard lifelong fan on both teams. He was comfortable watching at home or at his favorite neighborhood pub with a cold pint, no doubt dissecting plays with the bartender.
Steve always loved movies. After seeing Rocky as a youngster in 1976, he slugged his father in the theater lobby as they were exiting. He could sit you down and tell you why Michael Mann was his favorite director. He spent many nights with his friends in Waveland, MS at The Choctaw Plaza Cinema 4.
Although he lived and maintained a private life, Steve was surrounded by friends in Atlanta and stayed in touch with other friends going all the way back to elementary school.
Steve was a true free spirit in every sense of the word. He left college to work on cruise ships and see the world. In the early 90s, he worked in the casino industry on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He would later work for Dell in Nashville before settling on Atlanta in 2006 to be closer to his family that had relocated following Hurricane Katrina. Also in 2006, Steve opened his own business, SD Marketing Inc. which specialized in wholesale business leads. He grew the business, especially following the recession of 2008 and remained self-employed until his untimely death.
A celebration of his life will be held at Shadowbrook Town Center (green space) in Suwannee, GA at 5 pm on Friday, September 17th. Another celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 26th at 5pm at The Blind Tiger in Old Town Bay St Louis. All are welcomed to attend.
The family will hold a small private burial service at Serenity Memorial Gardens in Theodore, Al on Wednesday, November 24th at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Steve’s name to The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health or the Atlanta Humane Society.
