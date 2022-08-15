Charles Murray Jackson, IV passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, G.W. Jackson and Mildred H. Jackson, his siblings G.W. Jackson, II and John Temple Jackson. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Carol Courrege Jackson, his children, Yvonne Griffith (Bryon), Glenn Jackson (Helen), Paula Jackson Boos (Dave) and his grandchildren, Wesley Griffith (Ashley), Brad Griffith (Christina), Misty Detiveaux (Scott), Laura Overton (Nathan), Kandace Landgrave (Hunter) and Chad Boos (Brittany) and 14 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Micah, Ashton, Alivia, Edelle, Tristan, Kadyn, Adelais, Presley, Jake, Lauren, Ali, Wyatt and Hudson. He is also survived by his brother Gerald Jackson (Phyllis) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charlie was a native of New Orleans, LA and a longtime resident of Hancock County. He worked for 45 years as a pipefitter and was a member of the Plumber and Steamfitters Local 6As a young apprentice, he represented Local 60 in a welding competition and won 1st prize. In addition to his occupation as a pipefitter, he retired as fire chief from the Clermont Harbor Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Bay St Louis, MS. He was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Bay St Louis, MS.
The visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian beginning at 2:30pm until the service at 4:00pm. Burial will follow in St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or Tunnels to Towers at T2T.org/donate.
