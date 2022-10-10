Charles Michael Comar, 71, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home, with his devoted wife, Betty Meek Comar by his side.
Charles Michael Comar was born in New Orleans, LA on April 23, 1951. After graduating from Jesuit High School in New Orleans, Mike attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL and graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans.
He was the Business Manager of the Clarion Herald Newspaper in New Orleans for 38 years. In 1995 he moved to Bay St. Louis where he was able to enjoy the many activities and serenity that Bay St. Louis offered. He was an avid golfer at Pass Christian Isle and was an Elder Activities Volunteer at Dunbar Village Nursing Home until the pandemic in 2020.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Emile & Madeline Comar; brother-in-law, Gary Hilbig; and nephew, John Monteleone.
In addition to his wife Betty, Mike is survived by two brothers, Paul (Ines) and David (Jen) Comar; two sisters, Mary Beth Monteleone (Andrew) and Ann Hilbig; two step-sons, Eric and Brian Giandelone; and brother-in-law, Richard S. Meek, Jr.; along with a host of nieces & nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice
A Memorial Mass will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. The family will receive guests one hour prior to Mass. Inurnment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is honored to serve the family of Charles Michael Comar.
