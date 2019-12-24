Charles Lee “Chuck” Wagner, 73, of Long Beach, Mississippi, passed away at home on December 22, 2019.
Charles was born to the late Bess Clark and Lewis Wagner on October 21, 1946, in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He spent his childhood in Bay St. Louis, graduating from Bay St. Louis High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
Following his military service, Charles returned to the Gulf Coast and met Elizabeth (Libby) Cornell, his cherished wife of 41 years, in a college English class. They settled in Long Beach and started a family that was the center of their life.
He was ever-present in his children’s lives, often coaching their teams or cheering from the audience. Once they were grown, his pride spilled over to his grandchildren, who affectionately know him as Pop Pop.
Charles was preceded in death by his brother James.
He is survived by his wife Libby; his brother Lewis (Laura) Wagner; his children, Anna (Scott) St. John, Shannon (Jim) Simmons, Derek (Deirdre Lyons), Keith, and Morgan (Chris) Patterson; and seven grandchildren, Charles, Elizabeth, and Anna Douglas St. John; Thomas and Philip Wagner; and Tyler and Catherine Simmons.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach at 11:00 with visitation beginning one hour prior at 10:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.