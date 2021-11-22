Charles Henry Bezou

On November 10, 2021, Charles “Charlie” Henry Bezou died peacefully in his sleep in his favorite chair and in the company of his beloved dogs Ruby and Gumdrop. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Bezou; son, Jason Charles Bezou; daughter-in-law, Sara Blackwell Bezou; and three granddaughters: Isabella Anne Theard Bezou, Elizabeth Crochet Bouligny Bezou, and Katherine Plauche Beauregard Bezou. The fifth of ten children, Charlie leaves sisters Lydia Bezou-Hojnacki, Frances (Fran) Gervais, Carol Wahler, Barbara Manix, Elizabeth (Betsy) Falk, Patricia Bennett, Rosary (Rose) Bezou; brothers Mark Bezou and John Bezou; twenty-two nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews and close friend and brother-in-law Dan Falk.
In Charlie’s final months in Bay St Louis, MS, John and Michelle Bezou provided him with much comfort and solace, as did Carol and Paul Wahler. Charlie’s closest friend of more than thirty years, Ray Mott, was there for him with encouragement and compassion till the very end.
Charlie was born in New Orleans, LA, December 2nd, 1948 and attended Alcee Fortier High School. His following studies at LSUNO ended with his draft at age eighteen to join America’s fight in Vietnam, for which Charlie was awarded several medals. Charles married and later divorced Marci McGrath. He served as vice president of Advanced Scientific Medical Supply in New Orleans for years before moving in 1988 to Bay St Louis—the city of cherished childhood memories at his family’s beach house—where he worked as a floor manager at Casino Magic.
Charlie “The Bird Man of Bay St Louis” was an avid cook and gardener who loved birds and all animals, especially dogs. Once, he even ran through raging flames to rescue puppies, kittens, and birds from a pet shop fire.
You can’t drive around Waveland or the bay without seeing beautiful landscaping that includes cuttings from his yard that he shared with neighbors. And it’s possible he snuck into your yard at some point for a small clipping that has grown into a spectacular sight.
His granddaughters called him Poppy. Stacked in his house are birthday and Christmas gifts and cards for them for the next 10 years. Many are already wrapped. By the time they were months old, he already had first communion dresses for them and big plans for every special occasion. Of course, they got hand written cards mailed to them for birthdays and every holiday. They loved to hear him sing - especially the theme song from “Old Yeller”.
For daughter Rebecca, Charlie was a fearless superhero and hilarious companion during Saints games and their favorite TV shows who could make her feel like he was sitting right next to her even when texting a state away; no man could love a daughter more. For son Jason, he was a bold inspiration, powerful yet comically irreverent, Baloo-the-Bear personified. Baloo Bezou teaches Mowgli to enjoy the “Bear Necessities of life” in a song and dance, saves him from the monkeys and then reluctantly and within an inch of life delivers him to the man village where he’s more suited and safer from the tiger with whom only a bear could barely tangle.
For family and friends, he was always the life of the party. Surely, he is dancing in the afterlife now.
