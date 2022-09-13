Charles Gordon Cornelius, or Charlie to the people who loved him most, age 74, of Waveland, Mississippi, passed away from complications associated with bladder cancer on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Charlie was born on May 21, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Idus Amer Cosner and James Gordon Cornelius. Along with his younger sister, Charlie was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana by William ‘Dutch’ and Idus Cosner Ose.
Early in his high school career, Charlie attended De La Salle High School in New Orleans, and he later graduated from West Jefferson High School in Harvey, LA in 1966. After high school, he was a civil mariner with the U.S. Merchant Marines before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he was part of the 18th Military Police Brigade. He served honorably for years in Vietnam, receiving numerous medals and badges.
Upon returning home, Charlie met Nancy Carol Mahne while working at the Marriott hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans. A few months later, Charlie and Nancy were married at Our Lady of Good Counsel on April 28, 1973. Early in their marriage, Charlie attended the University of New Orleans where he studied History under the late Stephen E. Ambrose. Within the first year of marriage, Nancy gave birth to their only son, Scott, and later welcomed daughters Erin and Megan. During this time, Charlie began working as a Sales Representative in the office furniture industry.
For years, Charlie and Nancy raised their three children in the suburbs of Atlanta. Charlie converted to Catholicism and later volunteered with the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lilburn, GA. Affectionately referred to by his family as the ‘Mayor of Publix’, Charlie passed on his love of books, music, and food to his children and, eventually, his grandchildren. Charlie and his wife Nancy moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2004.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of almost fifty years, Nancy Mahne Cornelius of Waveland, MS; his son Scott Gordon Cornelius (Amy) of Georgetown, TX; his daughter Erin Cornelius Maness (Wade) of Hutto, TX; his daughter Megan Cornelius Rubin (Eli) of Jacksonville, FL; his precious grandchildren Emory Lynn Cornelius, Bailey Ryan Maness, Parker Elle Rubin, and Gabriel Gordon Rubin; his sister Idus Ose Arcement (Donald) of Carriere, MS; and his many friends.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 15th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS, with a memorial service to follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. where Father Jacobs of St. Clare Catholic Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Charlie’s family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cornelius Family.
