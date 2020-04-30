Charles Frederick Hardie Maloney departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 87.
He was born September 2, 1932 in New Orleans to the late Paul Herbert Maloney, Jr. and Mary Evelyn Hardie. In addition to his parents, Hardie was preceded in death by sisters Mary Evelyn (Molly) Maloney Cooke, Marjorie Maloney and Colleen M. Wilkinson, Suzanne Maloney House (Glenn), and brothers Paul H. Maloney III and Robert Maloney.
His surviving sibling is Sheila M. Dial. Hardie is survived by his son, Philip Edward Maloney (Deona), grandchildren Ashley Maloney Pisciotta (Jude), Kelly Maloney Domiano (John Paul) and Philip Dillon Maloney, great grandchildren Jude Anthony Pisciotta, Adrian Ellis Pisciotta, Mary Claire Pisciotta and Alessandra Marie Domiano, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Hardie attended St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin and Loyola University. Hardie was a military veteran who served in the Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed many years working in rare coins and collectibles.
A private Interment was held Friday, April 3, 2020 at Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.