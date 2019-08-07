Charles Edward Harrison, II
Charles Edward Harrison, II, age 87, was born on March 15, 1932, and called to Heaven on July 21, 2019. There will be a Celebration of his life on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. at 705 Villere St. in Waveland.
