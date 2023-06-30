Charles Edward “C.O.” Oliver

Charles Edward Oliver age 59 of Kiln, MS passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents August & Mary “Elaine” Oliver, grandparents, aunts, uncles, father-in-law, Chester Ladner, and sister-in-law, Sadona Compton, and mother of heart, Carolyn Adam.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lisa L. Oliver; two sons, Jonathan (Carmen) Oliver, and Wesley (Samantha) Oliver; seven grandchildren, Bryan, Zoe, Brynlee, Aaron, Breelyn, River and Maxwell; brothers, August Oliver, Sam (Tiffany) Oliver, and Tommy Oliver; sisters, Mary Hoyt, and Susan (Mike) Nelsen; uncle, Charles (Rhonda) Oliver, aunts, Arlene Lizana and Shirley Oliver; mother in law, Carol Ladner; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, brothers of the heart, Gary Adam, Micheal Shubert, and Tyrone Lewis and the entire Adam Family.
Charles LOVED his grandchildren and had special names for each. They all knew him as Papa and loved him tremendously. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Charles was an avid Saints and Alabama fan, and you could always hear “ROLL TIDE”!!!
A Gathering will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Riemann Funeral Home- Kiln Chapel (9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian MS 39571)
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.