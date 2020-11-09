Charles E. Bohacheff passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Charles was known as a big gentle giant and big bear. He was a kind hearted soul and loved his family and Joe his brother and best friend. Charles was also known by his friends at work as Chewy, he was goofy and loved working as a Table Game Dealer at Hollywood Casino. He attended Eastern Wyoming Community College receiving an Associates Degree and also attended Crescent School of Gaming. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John A. Bohacheff, Sr.; grandmother, Mary L. Bohacheff and grandfather, Norman J. Green. He is survived by his wife, Jessica R. Nichols Bohacheff; step-daughter, Haven J. Bloom; mother, Charlotte Ann Christovich; step-father, Sam Christovich; father, John A. Bohacheff; step-mother, Joni Bohacheff; maternal grandmother, Bernedette Wray; step-granfather, Benjamin Wray; brother, Joe Christovich; mother-in-law, Kathi Ortman; father-in-law, Jim Ortman; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations to Seashore Mission: P.O. Box 226, Biloxi, MS 39533. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a 12:00 noon Memorial Service. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
