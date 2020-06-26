Charles Clift Norfolk, Sr., age 83, of Meridian and formerly of Diamondhead, Mississippi, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Goodall Witcher Nursing Facility in Clifton.
Memorial services are pending at this time. Family will announce the service details once they know more about the Covid-19 guidelines.
Charles Clift Norfolk, Sr., was born on March 1, 1937 to Harold and Ruby Norfolk in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was a 1955 graduate of Marceline High School. After high school, he went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad until he entered the Army in 1958. Charles served at Ft. Bliss, Texas as a Hawk Electrial Mechanic until 1962, when he returned to the railroad.
In 1981, he married the love of his life, Merle Segari. They were happily married for 36 years.
Charles worked at various refineries over the years as an Electrical Engineer. The most memorable job he had was as Supervisor of HESS Oil Refinery, one of the top 10 in the world, in St. Croix, USVI. While there, he enjoyed sailing on his boat, snorkeling and the Caribbean life. He worked there for 10 years until he retired.
Charles loved fishing, sailing, snorkeling and the outdoors. The love he had for family and friends was unending.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Merle; father, Harold Lee Norfolk; mother, Ruby Francis Norfolk; brothers, Jerry Norfolk, Larry Lee Norfolk; and sister-in-law, Barbara Norfolk.
Left to cherish his memories are his brother, Ronald Norfolk; sister, Donna Poppa and husband, Harold; children, Chuck Norfolk, Jr. and wife, Courtney, Steven Norfolk, Cindy Bailey and husband, Leigh, and his youngest son, Tim Norfolk and wife, Chante; 9 grandchildren, Kasey, Meagan, Leigh, Sora, Kevin, Perri, Trent, Piper, and Emelia; 2 step-grandchildren, Olivia and Jack; 7 great-grandchildren, Zackery, Ezra, Averie, Mike, Rylie, Addyson, and Josiah; many nieces, nephews, and too many friends to count.
Arrangements were made by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.