Charles "Chuck" Ivan Burk, 76, of Kiln, MS passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
He was born in Salida, CO and had previously resided in Luling, LA before moving to Kiln, MS. Chuck retired from the United States Navy "Seabee" and was an active member of Kiln VFW Post 6285. He enjoyed shooting pool, tennis and old movies, especially John Wayne. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burleigh Ivan and Margaret Duddy Burk: two sisters, Norma Jean Burk and Mary Ann Koch and brother, Jim Burk.
He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Barbara Burk; two daughters, Monica Burk Haydel (Ricky Bradburry) and Dawn Burk Smith (J.D.); brother, Claud Burk (Linda); two sisters, Kathy Honcoop (David) and Annette Burk (Jim) and six grandchildren, Adrienne Wilson, Madelyn Haydel, Alejandro Smith, August Smith Asher Smith, and Allene Smith. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to the Kiln VFW Post 6285 (16111 VFW Rd. Kiln, MS 39556) as it had become a large part of Chuck's everyday life and he had devoted his time and energy to supporting their growth.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home: 110 S. Necaise Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS at 1:30 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Charles Ivan Burk.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.