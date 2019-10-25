Charles "Charlie" Lewis Godfrey
Charles "Charlie" Lewis Godfrey, 91, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Slidell, LA.
He was the oldest of eight children, Charlie paved the way with his siblings by always being a good example of bravery and devotion to his family and his Country by joining the United States Army at the age of seventeen.
He was highly regarded in the Military. He served his Country in World War II, Korean War and Vietnam for a total of 25 years. He was highly decorated including the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Metal, UN Cross of Gallantry, World War II Victory Medal, Korean Service Medal & Occupation Medal to name a few. He was one of the last remaining survivors of the "Chosin Few".
Thank you for your Service to our Country, your Sacrifice for our family and the love you showed all of us.
Charlie was a gentle giant with a wonderful sense of humor, wit and soft spoken stories. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cicero and Jennie Spivey Godfrey; two brothers, Jack Godfrey and Fred Godfrey and two grandchildren, Tabatha Hoyt and BJ Nagamine.
He is survived by his loving and wonderful wife, Gloria Winters Godfrey of Bay St. Louis, MS; son, Breen Espeleta (Tammy) of Hilo, Hawaii; five daughters, Charlette Souza (Vernon) of Kauai, Hawaii, Jeanette Godfrey of Kauai, Hawaii, Tomara Hoyt of Bay St. Louis, MS, Shanlynn Nagamine (Brian) of Kauai, Hawaii and Shirlynn Harthcock of Kauai, Hawaii; four brothers, William Godfrey, Harvey Godfrey, Homer Godfrey and Isaac Godfrey all of Sanford, North Carolina; sister, Betty Lou Godfrey of Sanford, North Carolina; eighteen grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews who were proud to call him uncle-they liked to talk about the stories he told and tricks that he would do.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a prayer service at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS at 1:30 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
