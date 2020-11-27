Charles Anthony Haas, age 58, of Kiln passed away on November 8th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father H. Vernon “Dutch” Haas.
He is survived by his mother, Merle Depreo Haas; siblings, Verna Haas, Rhonda Stockstill, Annette Haas, Janet Palmer, and Phillip Haas (Sharon); nieces and nephews, Rachel Neal (Glenn), Jonathan Stockstill, Erica Palmer, Joshua Haas, Marissa Haas, and Justin Haas; his great nieces and nephews, Whitney Neal-Dedeaux (Justin), Braden Neal, and Taylor Toland.
Charles was born July 30th, 1962 in Gulfport, MS. He was employed by Kiln Utility and Fire District for the past 16 years. He loved to serve the Kiln community. Charles was a loving son, brother, uncle, and a close friend to many.
The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 11am, where visitation for the public will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Bayou CoCo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Hancock County Animal Shelter.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guest book may be signed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. In place of a hug, please place a card in the basket provided for Charles’ mother.
