Chandler Wayne Garcia, 21, of Bay Saint Louis, MS, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Chandler was of the Catholic Faith and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Chandler found humor in every situation, and his laugh was infectious to everyone around him. A child of many pranks, always good natured and pursuing a laugh, he was a jokester from an early age. While growing up, you could often find Chandler soaking up every experience life had to offer. He was fearless and never backed down from an adventure.
You could count on Chandler to never miss the first day of any hunting season…deer, duck, boar, gator (in season or not), or any other. He even went out with his brother and cousin, Caleb and Colby, once to answer the call to control the nutria population. Without a hunting season, you could find him with a fishing pole.
Football was a big part of his life. From pee wee through high school when he was the varsity safety at Hancock High School, his love of the game was contagious. It’s a sport that he and his big brother, Caleb, loved together. Every Friday night, his tight knit extended family hogged the prime seats at the stadium.
Chandler was given many nicknames through the years…bro, Chan, and Chany-poo are just a few. His little sisters, Macie and Maddox, endearingly called him Choo Choo. It’s a nickname they gave him as toddlers-unable to pronounce Chandler-and it stuck.
Chandler was a big hearted and kind man, whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. His easy laugh, sense of adventure, and love of a good time will be remembered by all that he knew.
Chandler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Veglia, of Diamondhead, MS.
He is survived by his mother, Courtney Veglia (Michael); father, Christopher Garcia (Brandi); seven siblings, Carter Veglia, Caleb Garcia, Macie Veglia, Maddox Veglia, Owen Garcia, Sadie Garcia, and Kennadee Garcia; grandparents, Wayne and Patricia Oliver, Jacque Veglia, Deborah Nau (Dennis), and Al Garcia; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will take place at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Chandler Wayne Garcia.
