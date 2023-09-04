Kristopher Marion Jamal Word (35) was born on July 17, 1988, in Gulfport, MS., to Rose M. Lewis and Marion Word, Jr.
On Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, Kris departed his life to his heavenly home.
Kris was a member of Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church of Bay St. Louis, MS. In his younger age, he was an acolyte and a member of the youth choir. He attended Bay St. Louis Schools. He played varsity football and soccer at Bay High. When Hurricane Katrina devasted Bay St. Louis in 2005, in his senior year, Kris attended Long Beach High.
Kris was a very humble and loving person. He helped anyone that needed help. He was employed at different jobs, but his enjoyment and passion was landscaping, especially doing flower beds.
Kris was preceded in death by his father, Marion Word, Jr., nephew Aubrey Lewis, brother Gregory Jackson, maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Frank Lewis, and paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Marion Word, Sr.
He leaves to celebrate his life his mother Rose M. Lewis of Bay St. Louis, MS., sisters Dawn Lewis of Bay St. Louis, MS., and Yolanda Word of Gulfport, MS., brother Britt Hutson of Gulfport, MS., three very special nephews, D’Quan Lewis, Maxwell Lewis, and Ta’Voris Stuckey of Bay St. Louis, MS., a loving great Aunt Ollie Lewis of Bay St. Louis, MS., great nephew Levi Lymuel of Waveland, MS., great niece Madeline Rose Lewis of Bay St. Louis, MS., and his god parents Ollie H. Peters of Maryland, and Rickey Cameron of Bay St. Louis, MS.
Kris also leaves behind many family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church, 248 Sycamore St., Bay St. Louis, MS., 39520. The visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 304 South Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS., 39520, adjacent to St. Rose De Lima Church.
