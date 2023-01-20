Cecil Johnston, 83, of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Cecil was a member of St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church. She loved being a mother and grandmother, collecting angels, and spending time on her swing, which was made by her sons.
Cecil was preceded in death by her son, James H. Johnston, Jr.; parents, Fernand and Cecile Ramond; siblings, Mary Katherine Bilbo, Claire Pratt, Vernon Ramond, Carol Langenbacker, Doris Peterson, and Eugene Ramond
She is survived by her four children, Raymond Johnston, Wayne Johnston (Kristy), Lisa Richard (Glenn Rose), and Bruce Johnston; nine grandchildren, Michael, Charlie, Duane, Bruce, Taylor, Holden, Lisa Jo, Lindsay, and Rebekah; and many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be given to St. Jude: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/give Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. Visitation will be 11am till 12pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cecil Johnston.
