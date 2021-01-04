Catherine Sullivan Cole, 75, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 in Bay St. Louis, MS. Catherine was born in New Orleans, LA. She loved to cook vegetables grown in Big Allen's garden and seafood that he would catch. She also enjoyed going to Hollywood Casino with her long time friend Jeanie. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Joseph and Bertha Calongne Sullivan; brother, John Sullivan (Gloria); sister, Ann Sullivan; brother, Eddie; sister, Rosie Sullivan Schwall (Lawrence) and brother-in-law, Bill Adcock. She is survived by her wonderful and loving husband of 54 years, Allen Bernard Cole, Sr; two children, Allen B. Cole, Jr. (Glenda) and John Howard Cole; four grandchildren, Corey Ryan Green, Robert Allen Cole, Megan Cole Hagstette and Lauren Cole; sister, Patricia Sullivan Adcock; brother-in-law, Cliff Naylor and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.