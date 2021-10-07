It is with much heartache that we announce the passing over of Catherine Maria Phillips Fayard, aka "Charlie Mote". Catherine was born on Oct. 27, 1981 and passed away on Sept. 30, 2021. Catherine lived in Bay St Louis in her young years, later attended St Margaret Mary in Slidell before moving from the area. She was not politically correct and lived life on her own terms. She enjoyed engaging in conversations with those of different views. She had a smile that lit up a room and a laugh that made you laugh. She was a great listener and unusually in tune to the pain in those around her. She loved to cook and feed people, especially those who were struggling. It was her way of nourishing the souls of people she cared about. She passed over peacefully with her mom and Godmother at her side. (Irene Anne Mills and Madeleine Mary Ann Johnson.) She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Joseph and Catherine Gai Mills, Sr of New Orleans, LA, Henry and Julia Wojcik of Camden, NJ, grandparents Joseph John Mills, Jr of New Orleans, LA, Raymond Wojcik of Rhode Island, and Ruth Peggy Phillips of Slidell, LA and her cousin Laura Sanchez of Slidell, LA. She is survived by her sons, Jared Logan Fayard McDaniel, 20, of Diamondhead, MS, and Jackson Jameson Chase Mote, 9, of Beebe, AR and her daughter, Ava Isabella Mote, 8, of Beebe, AR, her mom, Irene Anne Mills of Diamondhead, MS and father, John Harrison Phillips of Wiggins, MS, eight uncles and nine aunts, and many, many loving cousins. She leaves behind so many friends caught off guard by her passing. She has been sick a long time but always pulled thru. She never stopped fighting her illness and she never stopped loving others. She was fearless. Catherine, with her beautiful smile, worked as a hostess at the Bonefish Grill. Catherine was in a coma when she was transferred from a hospital to Arkansas Hospice. We were only with them two days, but the care, love and comfort they brought us cannot be measured. Thank you to the staffs of UAMS and St Vincent's Hospital who fought tirelessly and against the odds to help Catherine keep fighting and living these last five years. Thanks to the staff of Arkansas Hospice who supported us as our Catherine was slipping away from us - especially RN Hazel, Social Worker Ms Becky and Fr Henry. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Arkansas Hospice or your church's food bank or to a family or individual in need.
Per Catherine's request, no service. Please keep Catherine "Charlie" and those who loved her in your prayers.
