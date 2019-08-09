Catherine Baker
Funeral service will be held Sat. Aug 10, 2019, at 11 am, visitation from 9 am until 11 am., at Weems Chapel United Methodist Church for Mrs. Catherine Baker age 97 of Picayune, MS., who died Aug. 1, 2019, burial in the New Palestine Cemetery under the direction.
