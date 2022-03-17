Cary Alan Hammond, 72, of Ehrhardt, SC was born in Los Angeles, CA and raised in several states by his parent the late Jeanne and Max Hammond who shared the same birthday, January 8th. He graduated from Hill Top High School in Chula Vista, CA. Cary’s life profession was a Master Potter taught by the late Franklin Chu.
Being of an adventurous spirit from a young age, Carey traveled summers with migrant farm workers through California in the states many agricultural fields, visiting many National Parks along the way. His favorite was Yosemite which he hiked in to Half Dome Monument the “backway”, 225 miles in his late teens. He remained a supporter of migrant farm workers and America’s National Parks his entire lifetime.
Cary’s career as Master Potter began commercially at “Many Hands Cooperative” in San Diego, CA. He also was a gift shop supplier to Cracker Barrel Restaurants out of Lebanon, TN. He had “muddy hands” until his health began to fail. Cary was an avid gardener and enjoyed all of nature’s creatures great and small. His favorite bird to watch and keep fed was the hummingbird!
After surviving hurricane Katrina in 2005, he reunited with his long-time life partner is South Carolina. The trauma of Hurricane Katrina will never leave the hearts and mind of her survivors. Cary remained an amateur “weatherman” the remainder of his life. His concerns for our environment and the planet at large was an ever present topic of conversations. His favorite sport was baseball.
He leaves behind many friends everywhere and neighbors in his Ehrhardt Community, a special friend, Mr. Donald Heirs.
His gratitude and love he wanted especially expressed to his hospice nurses, Kelly and Anne who cared for him expertly, compassionately, and became members of his home.
His love goes out at the end also to long-time friend Linda Brown of Marshall NC, the Walling and Russell Brown families of Ehrhardt, Jury Dixson and all Mississippi Gulf Coast friends, James Ballard of New Mexico, a musical healer who played music for Cary every day for twenty-two months and continues.
Cary is survived by his life’s partner of thirty-five years, Donna, no words can express her loss.
Please consider planting a tree as a memorial gift to your loved one to replenish the forests destroyed by wildfires in Cary’s beloved West Coast.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cary Hammond please visit our Tribute Store.
