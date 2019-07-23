Carroll "Jody" Raymond Lenain
Carroll "Jody" Raymond Lenain, age 88, of Slidell, LA, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington.
Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm at First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington.
Burial will be in Napoleon Cemetery, Saturday, July 27, 2019, following the services, under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Pastor Jim Allen will officiate the service.
A native of Pearlington, MS, he was a retired Logistics Coordinator for Madcon Corporation and a member of First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington. Jody was a loving and devoted husband, Daddy, Pawpaw-Daddy, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, uncle, and friend, who will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Jody enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, joking around, and loved his dogs with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Joseph Lenain Sr. and Philomena Albert Lenain; his son, Charles C. Lenain; his grandson, Jody Kyle Paternostro; and his siblings, Herbert Joseph Lenain Jr., Herves Anthony Lenain, August Louceano Lenain, and Lucille "Lou" Troyanna.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Linda Reynolds Lenain; his children, Eva Michelle Lenain Trader, LaSharon Lenain, Thomas (Mona) Reynolds, Carmon (Lydia) Reynolds, Muriel (Charles) Dubuisson, Carol (Jerry) Ledbetter, Kathleen (Tom) Whigham, Herbert "Buster" (Annette) Lenain, and Doris (Bob) Ayers; 28 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Cannon Hospice and staff, and Margaret "Frog" Eschette.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
