Life Reflections
Carrie Bell Herrington, the only child of James Walter and Dora Southward, born on October 13, 1935.
She lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed fishing, canning, gardening, sewing and meeting up with friends. Her passion was quilting. She was a faithful member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. She was in the Senior Choir, member of the Sunday School and the Women’s Department. She was married to Stacy O. Herrington for Fifty-Four years before he passed away.
Carrie was seamstress at the Pass Christian Garment Factory. After leaving there, she worked at St. Stanislaus and Hancock Medical Center in Bay St. Louis. She was a member of Heroines of Jericho.
Sister Carrie professed her faith in Christ and joined Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, Pass Christian, MS., under the leadership of Rev. Harry L. Toussaint.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Cardell Herrington, and a great grandson, Tyrese Guyton..
Carrie’s legacy will be remembered and cherished by her children, one son, Norris L.Southward and three daughters, Dora D. Saucier, Sherry J. Hill, Annie B. Herrington and a Godchild, Ernest Taylor Jr.
Carrie is survived by eight grandchildren; 17 Great Grand Children and 1 Great Great Grandchild, who loved her dearly.
Carrie also leaves other close friends whom she held close to her heart, and who also deeply loved her. Carrie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The many blessed and sacred memories shared will live on forever. Carrie’s faithfulness, friendship and life will continue to radiate and will be a testimony in our lives.
Funeral Services are October 22, 2022 at 11am. Visitation from 10am-11am at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Pass Christian, MS for Mrs. Carrie Bell Herirngton age 87 of Bay St. Louis MS who passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a Native of Hiltonia, Georgia. Officiated by Reverend Toussant.
Burial at a later date under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
