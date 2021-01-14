Carolyn Marie Chetta, age 77, passed away on December 11, 2020 in Bay St. Louis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gus E. Smith and Gertrude Riemer Smith; and her husband Frank Chetta.
She is survived by her two children, Jack Robin, Jr. and Debra Reeb (Michael); stepdaughter Lisa Chetta; sister, Barbara Legg; niece, Sheila Hefner (Jonah); grandchildren, Erica Greer (Chris), Kristie Reeb, Christopher Robin, Cory Robin, Carly Robin, David Robin; step-grandchildren, Kelly Tyler, Matthew Gross; and 15 great-grandchildren.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.