Carolyn "Jimmy" Garcia, age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 22, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. She was born on March 26, 1947 and was a lifelong resident of Waveland, MS. Jimmy spent her entire life in Waveland where she lived a peaceful, modest life. She had never married nor had children of her own but she did enjoy watching her nieces and nephews grow up and eventually became "Aunt Jimmy" to two more generations. Jimmy loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She would decorate beautifully and looked forward to visits from her family. As the years went by and her mother, father, sisters and brother passed away, her nieces and nephews as well as her best friend Bobby would visit her during the Christmas Holiday. For a person who lived alone, she cooked tons of food and would offer to feed anyone who came to visit. She had a talent for cooking, flower arranging and keeping a beautiful home and yard unlike anything you have ever seen. She loved her angel statues in the front yard of her home as well as the many collected, well organized treasures inside her home, She definitely had an eye for detail. Jimmy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lollie Tartavoulle Garcia; siblings, Richard Garcia (Jeanne), Audrey Garcia Fountain (L.J.), Margie Garcia Necaise )Merlin "Short" Sr.), Peggy Garcia Sims Ladner and Patricia Garcia Cuevas (Felton). She is survived by her aunt, Betsy Garcia Pujol; nephews, Jay Fountain (Diane), Mike Fountain, Kenny Fountain (Patty), Tyrone Fountain (Wendy), Glen Fountain, Roy "R.J.") Sims, Jr. and Merlin ("Shorty") Necaise, Jr.; nieces, Cathy Sims O'Gwin (Howard), Earlene Garcia Carver and Charlene Garcia Dahl (Dinky) as well as numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends, Bob Fountain and Flora May Necaise. Visitation will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Due to COVID-19 concerns, face masks and social distancing will be required. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
