Carolyn Faye Seal, age 74, was called home by God on February 11, 2020. She was born in Hancock County and was a lifelong resident of the Kiln, Mississippi.She was preceded in death by her parents, Artis Ladner and Pearlena Cuevas Ladner; and her sisters, Uneeda Conn and Greta Dew.She is survived by husband of 55 years, Robert “Bobby” Seal; two daughters, Rhonda Golding (Keene), Robin Gex (Joseph II); four grandchildren, Joseph “Manning” Gex III, Lane Gex, Ladd Gex, Linen Golding, all of Standard Community; one sister, Nettie Morris of Poplarville; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was of Catholic faith and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dedeaux.Visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. Interment was at Standard Sandhill Cemetery.An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at riemannfamily.com
