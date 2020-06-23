Carolyn Bush age 79 of Diamonhead passed away on June 18, 2020 at her home in Diamondhead, MS., she was born in Bay St. Louis, MS., to Inez Simms and Clifford Givens, September 2, 1940. She went to school at Valena C. Jones. She married John Bush on April 19 1960 in Bay St. Louis, MS. She worked as a CNA., for Hancock Medical Center for 30 years, she received Honors at Hancock Medical Center. Carolyn A. Bush was a member of Church of Living God, she was Mother of The Church, she enjoyed the Casino and Church, family gathering and dancing at the Mardis Gras . Carolyn A. Bush is preceded in death by her parents: Inez Simms and Clifford Givens, sisters : Gloria Lewis, Myrtle McDowell, brother: Thomas Sims. Carolyn A. Bush is survived: by Leslie (Leonard) Jordan of Diamondhead, MS., Aaron Bush (Shannon) of Waveland, MS., Fredia ( Terry ) Eley of Waveland, MS., Kennedy (June) Bush of Waveland, MS., Jacqueline (Donald) Vince of Pearlington, MS., Angela Bush of Bautown, TX., 21 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends., siblings: Jean (Wilbert) Dorsey, Joyce (Darryl) Narcisse, Columbus Agustus ll , Cynthia (Frank) Cain. Walk through viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:am until 11am., at Church of Living God 110 Maple St. Waveland, MS. Funeral service for the immediate family will be at 12 Noon. Burial at a later day at Rest Place Heron Bay. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Baylous Funeral Home, Cherrell Drones, Gail Moore, Deaconess Hospice, Hancock Medical Center, Dr. James Crittenden, and Portia Pierras, special thanks to the Hawkins Family, services will be on YouTube.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.